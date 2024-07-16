Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,005. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

