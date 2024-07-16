Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $27.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $735.05. 347,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.68 and its 200 day moving average is $652.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $735.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

