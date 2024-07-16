Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 119 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $16.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $838.97. 414,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $788.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

