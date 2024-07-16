Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,510 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 187,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,372. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.