WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18. 27,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 79,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.