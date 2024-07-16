WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18. 27,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 79,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 279,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

