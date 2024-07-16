WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. 26,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 48,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 448,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 590.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 687,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 587,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

