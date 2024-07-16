WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. 26,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 48,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
