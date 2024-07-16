WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.53

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

