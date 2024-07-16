World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.64 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $129.64 million and $2.12 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00043071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,379,822 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

