Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.53.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

