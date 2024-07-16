Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 87,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,313. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.