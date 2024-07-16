YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6365 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
YMAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 385,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $21.91.
About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
