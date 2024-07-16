YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on July 18th

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9948 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ULTY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $20.55.
About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
