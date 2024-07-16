YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.65 (NYSEARCA:YMAX)

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,565. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Get YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.