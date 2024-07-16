YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.65 (NYSEARCA:YMAX)

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,565. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05.
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.