YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 585,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,274,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

YPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $3,760,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

