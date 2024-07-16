Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director Thomas Anderson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 744,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,516. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

