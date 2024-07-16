Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director Thomas Anderson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 744,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,516. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.97.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZVRA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zevra Therapeutics
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.