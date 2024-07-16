Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,425,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 5,210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,179.1 days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

