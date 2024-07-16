Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,425,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 5,210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,179.1 days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance
Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
