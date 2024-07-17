103,600 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,183,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,509,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,627,678. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.