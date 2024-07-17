14,478 Shares in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetroCity Bankshares

In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,055,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,015 shares of company stock worth $96,066 in the last ninety days. 27.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $720.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

