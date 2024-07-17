1,918 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,979,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $170.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

