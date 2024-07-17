2,070 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

