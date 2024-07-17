2,760 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,655,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. 174,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

