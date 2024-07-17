3,433 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after acquiring an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

