3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,119 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s holdings in 3M were worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,871 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. 957,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC upgraded 3M from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.17.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

