44,083 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNX traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CNX

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.