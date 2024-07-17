51,130 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,544,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $114,159,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.