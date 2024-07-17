5,294 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 348,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.