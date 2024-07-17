6,140 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 227,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $58.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

