6,979 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,103. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

