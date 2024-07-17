7,690 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 952.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 509.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 204,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 150.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nextracker from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 778,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

