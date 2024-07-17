873 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. 51,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

