AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AAR were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AAR by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 295,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,490. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

