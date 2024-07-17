AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 3.1% Higher

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.70 and last traded at $174.37. 2,237,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,529,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

