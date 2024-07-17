Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,709,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 409,247 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAF stock remained flat at $4.48 on Wednesday. 38,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,035. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

