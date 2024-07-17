AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 8.8% in June

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 801,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 838,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of ACIU opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. AC Immune has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.14.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACIU

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.