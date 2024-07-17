Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.