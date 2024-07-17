Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adamas One Stock Down 2.9 %

Adamas One stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,727. Adamas One has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

