Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Adamas One Stock Down 2.9 %
Adamas One stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,727. Adamas One has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
About Adamas One
