Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 151 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.09. 2,315,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,299. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.79.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.