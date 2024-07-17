Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.56. 108,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.05. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.