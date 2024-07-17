Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 40,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,497. The stock has a market cap of $514.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.