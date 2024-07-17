Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

