Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $19.26. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 3,111,346 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEHR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 18.9 %

The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

