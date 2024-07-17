Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $211.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.62.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

