Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
AEVA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.41.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.