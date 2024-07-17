Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

AEVA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

See Also

