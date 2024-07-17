Aevo (AEVO) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $493.42 million and $56.41 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 847,584,794.9934802 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.57359871 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $62,627,231.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

