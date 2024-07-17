Aevo (AEVO) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $493.42 million and $56.41 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aevo
Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.
Buying and Selling Aevo
