Ahmed Alomari Sells 50,000 Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Stock

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 1,484,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,464. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

