Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.47. 707,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,478. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

