Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.
Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ALK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 2,458,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
