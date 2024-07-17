Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 2,458,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

