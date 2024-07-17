Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ALK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 2,458,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

