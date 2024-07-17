Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.87, but opened at $93.60. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 164,475 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

