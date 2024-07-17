Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,600. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

